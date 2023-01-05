homephotos Newsmarket News

Cipla, JK Tyre, Bajaj Finance and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 5

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 5, 2023 5:06:19 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session in the red. Shares of NSE Nifty50 ended at 17992.15, 50.80 points down and BSE Sensex ended at 60353.27, 304.18 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Cipla | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 2.2 percent higher.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Wednesday said that it handled 25.1 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo in December 2022, recording a year-on-year growth of 8 percent in container volumes. Its stock ended 1.2 percent higher.

Lupin | Lupin has launched a novel fixed-dose triple drug combination (FDC) in India under the brand name DIFIZMA for the treatment of inadequately controlled asthma. Its shares ended nearly 1.4 percent higher.

Tyre stocks | Shares of tyre companies, including Apollo Tyres and Balkrishna Industries, surged nearly five percent each on Thursday after prices of crude oil and rubber, both key raw material components for these companies, fell to a multi-year low. Shares of Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre, ended 2.6 to 6.7 percent higher.

Bajaj Twins | Nifty50's top losers, shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv ended 7.2 and 5.2 percent lower.

Engineers India Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 7.5 percent higher.

