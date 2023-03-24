English
Cipla, HDFC AMC, Bajaj Finserv and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 24

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 3:54:24 PM IST (Published)

Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 16945.05, 131.85 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 57427.10, 398.18 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Cipla | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 1.1 percent higher.

Mutual Funds | Shares of mutual fund companies declined up to 5 percent on Friday as the government proposed to withdraw the benefit of long-term capital gain tax for debt mutual funds. Shares of HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Nippon Life India Asset Management ended nearly 1.6 to 4.8 percent lower.

Bajaj Finserv | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 3.9 percent lower.

Campus Activewear | Campus Activewear Ltd shares tumbled nearly 9 percent in morning trade on Friday after a block deal worth Rs 861 crore. Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 8.6 percent lower.

Devyani International | Shares of Devyani International Ltd. dropped more than 3.5 percent on Friday to hit their lowest level in 52 weeks after falling in 12 of the last 13 sessions. Its stock ended 2.3 percent lower.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

