Britannia, Titan, Venky's and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 5

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Indian market ended Friday's trading session near in the green as the market closed with minor gains. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17397.50, 15.50 points up while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 58387.93, 89.13 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose as much as 2 percent on Friday, a day after the company reported a near 73 percent year-on-year jump in net profit during the June quarter but the margin shrunk. However, the stock could not sustain gains and slipped into the red. Its stock ended nearly 1.4 percent lower on the BSE.

Indraprastha Gas Limited | Shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) climbed nearly 2 percent from the day's low intraday after the company hiked the price of piped cooking gas (PNG) to household kitchens in the national capital and adjoining cities. Its stock closed 2.9 percent up

Venky's Ltd | According to the company's quarterly earnings results for the April to June period this fiscal, it reported a net profit of Rs 49.3 crore, which was 10.6 percent lower than the Rs55.1 crore reported in the same period in the corresponding year. Nifty500's top loser, its stock closed 11.4 percent down.

Titan | Titan — the Tata group maker of watches, jewellery and eyewear — on Friday reported a 13-times jump in quarterly net profit, beating Street estimates. The Titan stock rose as much as two percent. However, it closed nearly 0.4 percent up on the BSE.

Britannia Industries Ltd | Britannia shares gave up initial gains in a volatile session on Friday, a day after the FMCG major reported a quarterly performance that fell short of Street estimates. Its stock closed 2.3 percent down on the BSE.

Shree Cement Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 2.6 percent up.

SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip | Shares of SpiceJet soared 9 percent on Friday after the airline and travel portal EaseMyTrip's Thai subsidiary announced a sales agreement to expand services in Thailand. The shares of SpiceJet and Easy Trip Planners Ltd closed 5.3 and nearly 2.9 percent up on the BSE, respectively.

Manappuram Finance Ltd | Shares of Manappuram Finance surged about 9 percent on Friday after CLSA advised investors 'buy' the gold loan company's stock even as the quarterly numbers were weak. Its stock closed 6.4 percent up on the BSE

Mahindra & Mahindra | The auto major's quarterly net profit of Rs 1,430 crore was almost at par with Street estimates of Rs 1,438 crore. It was 67 percent higher than last year's Rs 855.6 crore. Its stock closed nearly 2.1 percent down on the BSE