Britannia, SBI, Divi's Laboratories and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 7

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session on a positive note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18202.80, 85.65 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61185.15, 234.79 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

1 / 7

Bank of Baroda | State-owned Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a jump of 59 percent in its net profit to Rs 3,313 crore for the second quarter ended September on the back of a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income. Its stock ended nearly 9.6 percent higher.

2 / 7

Divi's Laboratories | Divi's Laboratories — India's second largest pharmaceutical company by market value — on Monday reported an 18.6 percent fall in net profit to Rs 493.6 crore for the July-September period compared with the corresponding quarter a year ago, falling short of Street estimates. Its revenue fell 6.7 percent on year to Rs 1,854.5 crore for the three-month period. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 8.7 percent lower.

3 / 7

State Bank of India | Analysts across the board have raised price targets on India's largest lender State Bank of India Ltd. after its strong earnings performance during the September quarter. Its stock ended 3.4 percent higher.

4 / 7

Britannia Industries Ltd | Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd. surged as much as 10 percent in early trade on Monday to hit a 52-week high after the company's September quarter results. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 8.4 percent higher.

5 / 7

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd | Triveni Engineering, one of India's largest integrated sugar producers, expects sugar production costs to be much lower going forward. Excluding exceptional items, the company reported a net loss of Rs 13 crore for the September quarter courtesy the higher production costs. Its stock ended 2.3 percent up.

6 / 7

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its formulations manufacturing unit at Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Its stock ended 2.5 percent higher.

7 / 7

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd | Kirloskar Ferrous reported revenue growth of 18 percent during the September quarter on a sequential basis. The earnings are being compared on a sequential basis as the base quarter did not include the numbers from Indian Seamless Metal Tubes. Its stock ended nearly 2.4 percent higher.