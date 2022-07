1 / 7 Britannia Industries Ltd | The stock had been in the news after the company’s shareholders voted against a resolution to authorise the board to make investments, give loans and provide guarantees of up to Rs 5,000 crore in the AGM concluded last week. Among the top Nifty50 gainers, the company's stock closed 4.7 percent higher.



2 / 7 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd | Aurobindo Pharma arm received the US FDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide injectable suspension. The company's stock closed 1.9 percent higher.



3 / 7 Marico | Shares of Marico slumped over 2 percent in trade today after the consumer products company said that tepid demand and rising retail inflation impacted its India business. India business volumes declined in mid-single digits, Marico said in its quarterly business update. However, the shares recovered to close 1.3 percent higher on the BSE.



4 / 7 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd | The stock closed 4.5 percent higher after managing director and chief executive Ittira Davis reiterated that the firm's assets under management would grow 30 percent this year.



5 / 7 Kotak Mahindra Bank | Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose over 2 percent on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session, after brokerage firm Goldman Sachs said that the market capital of the private lender can likely shoot past $100 billion by fiscal year 2027. Its stock closed 2.6 percent higher on the BSE.



6 / 7 ONGC and Oil India | The oil companies extended losses on windfall tax. ONGC was Nifty50's top loser, closing 4.8 percent lower and Oil India was Nifty500's top loser, closing 8.6 percent down.