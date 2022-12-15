Britannia, IRCTC, Tech Mahindra and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 15

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18414.90, 245.40 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 61799.03, 878.88 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

Britannia | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 1.1 percent higher.

Poonawalla Fincorp | Adar Poonawalla-controlled non-banking finance company Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday said its board has approved the sale of its housing subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd. to TPG (Perseus SG Pte Ltd., an entity affiliated with TPG Global, LLC) for Rs 3,900 crore. Its shares ended 4.1 percent lower.

National Fertilisers Ltd | The shares of National Fertilisers jumped as much as 13 percent in trade on Thursday after news reports, citing sources, said that the government subsidy for urea may be increased in the upcoming budget. Its shares ended nearly 10.9 percent higher.

IRCTC | Nifty500's top loser, IRCTC's shares ended 6.2 percent lower.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd | Sapphire Foods India’s share price rose more than five percent after the company’s 68.2 lakh shares i.e. 10.7 percent equity changed hands in a block deal window on Thursday, confirming CNBC-TV18’s November 15 report. Shares of the company ended 2.8 percent higher.

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 2.1 percent. Shares of Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, Persistent, MPhasis, LTIMindtree, Infosys, Coforge, Tech Mahindra ended nearly 1.1 to 3.8 percent lower.