Britannia, Coal India, Paytm and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

Britannia | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Britannia with a target of Rs 5,184 per share. It says the company's fourth quarter earnings are strong and management sounds positive on growth outlook.

Britannia | JP Morgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Britannia with a target of Rs 4,920 per share. it says the company's gross margin delivery continues to surprise positively.

Federal Bank | Morgan Stanley has downgraded its rating on Federal Bank to 'equal-weight' with a target of Rs 145 per share> it says it expects a delay in re-rating as margin improvement pauses.

Paytm | JP Morgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Paytm with a target of Rs 950 per share. it says the company can be the first Indian B2C Internet stock to tradfe on profit rather than revenue multiples.

Coal India | JP Morgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Coal India with a target of Rs 290 per share. It says the company's earnings were below estimates, mainly because of higher provisioning on wage agreement.

Coal India | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Coal India with a target of Rs 280 per share. It says wage provisions dragged down its fourth quarter earnings.

Britannia | Macquarie has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Britannia with a target of Rs 4,250 per share. It says the company's FY24 sales are to be volume-led and closer to high single-digit levels.

Britannia | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Britannia with a target of Rs 4,390 per share. it says its revenue growth cooled down in the fourth quarter, while margin stayed flat sequentially.

Bharat Forge | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 929 per share. it says it sees a sharp ramp-up in FY24-25 defence revenue.

Bank of India | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bank of India, with a target of Rs 125 per share. It says the bank's profit missed estimates by 16 percent due to higher retirement-related provisions.

Marico | JP Morgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Marico with a target of Rs 585 per share. it says the company's portfolio diversification journey is largely on track.