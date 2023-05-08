Britannia, Coal India, Paytm and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Britannia with a target of Rs 5,184 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 929 per share.

Britannia | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Britannia with a target of Rs 5,184 per share. It says the company's fourth quarter earnings are strong and management sounds positive on growth outlook.

Britannia | JP Morgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Britannia with a target of Rs 4,920 per share. it says the company's gross margin delivery continues to surprise positively.