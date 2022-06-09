Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsmarket News

Biocon, Infosys, PNB Housing Finance and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 9

View as Slide Show Image

Biocon, Infosys, PNB Housing Finance and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 9

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Biocon, Infosys, PNB Housing Finance and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 9

The market snapped its 4-day losing streak as Indian benchmark indices ended today's session on a positive note. Nifty50 and Sensex ended at 16478.10 and 55320.28, which were 234 and 813 points higher from their intra-day lows, respectively. 

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More