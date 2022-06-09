Biocon, Infosys, PNB Housing Finance and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 9



1 / 5 Biocon | Biocon shares rose on a positive brokerage report. The BofA maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 apiece. The company's stock closed nearly 5.3 percent higher on the BSE.



2 / 5 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd closed 3 percent up on the NSE.



3 / 5 Infosys | The company announced a strategic collaboration with TK Elevator on Thursday. Its shares closed nearly 1 percent percent up on the BSE.



4 / 5 Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index fell the most among sectoral indices in today's trading session, down 1.3 percent. The shares of Tata Steel, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless Limited, Hindustan Zinc, National Aluminium Copper Limited, NMDC, Hindustan Copper Limited, Jindal Steel fell 1 to 4.2 percent.