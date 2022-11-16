Stocks to watch: Bikaji Foods, Global Health, TCS, Wipro, Bharat Electronics and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on Wednesday amid negative global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last down 0.2 percent or 41.5 points at 18,453. Shares of Bikaji Foods, Global Health, TCS, Wipro, Bharat Electronics among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 16 -

Bikaji Foods International Ltd | The company will list on the bourses today with an issue price of Rs 300 apiece.

Global Health Ltd | The company will debut on the bourses today with an issue price of Rs 336 apiece.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd | The IT major on Tuesday said it has been selected as a strategic partner by TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation.

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The navratna defence PSU has signed a memorandum of understanding with defence PSU Yantra India Ltd for co-operation in the areas of ammunition of Indian defence and export markets.

Wipro Ltd | The IT giant has announced new retail solutions, built on the Microsoft Cloud and Cloud for Retail, and a new retail innovation experience in Mountain View, California. The company said that this physical, virtual, and hybrid experience will deepen collaboration between Wipro and Microsoft to accelerate delivery of new solutions that will enable retailers to grow their business and build stronger customer relationships.

Reliance Power Ltd | The Piramal Capital and Housing Finance has withdrawn its application made against the company under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd | The company has completed the acquisition of 91 percent of the paid up equity share capital of MAVM Angels Network Private Ltd, and MANPL has thus become a subsidiary of the company.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd | The shareholders of the company, Tata Coffee Ltd, and TCPL Beverages and Foods Ltd have approved the reorganisation scheme of the three companies. Tata Coffee (TCL) will be merged with Tata Consumer Products and its wholly-owned subsidiary. Under the reorganisation scheme, the plantation business of Tata Coffee would be merged into TCPL Beverages & Foods, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCPL.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd | Segantii India Mauritius has sold 33.73 lakh shares or 0.1 percent equity in the company at Rs 199.24 apiece.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | Low-cost carrier Indigo Airlines on Tuesday commenced operations of its first A321 freighter aircraft between Delhi and Mumbai, effective November 15, 2022.