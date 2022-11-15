    English
    market News

    BHEL, Bharat Forge, Indiabulls Housing Finance: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 1,035 on its shares while Nomura has a 'neutral' call on BHEL with a target price of Rs 79 on its shares.

    Bharat Forge | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 1,035 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter results missed consensus but was in line with the expectations. The brokerage also added that company's export revenue is highest ever.

    Bharat Forge | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 949 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's domestic and international business are performing well.

    BHEL | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on BHEL with a target price of Rs 79 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's thermal orders are rising, and has an aggressive bidding strategy. But the brokerage has cut the earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 30 percent for FY24 and 13 percent for FY25.

    Indiabulls Housing Finance | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on Indiabulls Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 111 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's revenue growth and Return on Equity (RoE) will take longer to recover.

