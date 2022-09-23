Stocks to watch today: Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, TVS Motor and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-down start on Friday tracing negative moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.4 percent or 74 points down at 17,566 on the last count. Shares of Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, Tata Steel, TVS Motor among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 23 -

Bharti Airtel Ltd | The telco along with WhatsApp has launched ‘Airtel IQ Hackathon’ inviting start-ups to build new age business solutions on WhatsApp.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd | RBI has directed the company to stop recovery operations via third party. RBI's move comes after earlier reports highlighted how loan recovery agents working on behalf of the company ran over a farmer's daughter in Hazaribagh.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd | The company's subsidiary Medcare Hospital acquires 60 percent stake in Dubai-based healthcare-general clinic Skin III for 1.67 crore dirham.

TVS Motor Company Ltd | The company received shareholders’ nod for the sale of entire 50.05 percent stake in Sundaram Holding Co received Rs 317.01 crore from the disposal.

Tata Steel Ltd | The company announced the amalgamation of seven subsidiaries into the parent company - Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, Tinplate Company of India Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, TRF Ltd, The Indian Steel & Wire Products Ltd, Tata Steel Mining Ltd, S & T Mining Company Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd | The company had earlier entered into a Share Purchase, Subscription and Shareholder’s Agreement (“SPSSA”) to acquire upto 11.86 percent stake on a fully diluted basis in AMP Energy Green Nine Private Ltd, for setting up captive Wind Solar Hybrid power project in Gujarat. The company will be subscribing to additional equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures of AMP.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd | The company has received US FDA nod for its analytical services division in Hyderabad, Telangana.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd | The company has received necessary approvals from United Kingdom for the acquisition of balance 46 percent shareholding of GMM International S.à.r.l., the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | ‘Official Action Indicated’ status been assigned by US FDA for Baddi unit continues. In June, US FDA had issued a form-483 with 6 observations to the Baddi facility.

IOL Chemical and Pharmaceutical Ltd | IOL Chemical will invest $2.1 million in USpharma, a US-based company that develops novel drug delivery technologies.