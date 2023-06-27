Bharti Airtel, PB Fintech, Piramal Enterprises and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
Tuesday's top brokerage calls: MS overweight on Bharti Airtel, Jefferies suggests buying on Piramal Ent, CLSA gives buy rating on ICICI Prudential. Here is a look at more stocks on brokerage radar
MS gives overweight rating on Bharti Airtel, believes that there is a leadership team already in place to ensure business continuity
Jefferies gives buy rating on Piramal Ent, says management suggests provisions should stabilise as wholesale 1.0 stress has been recognised
CLSA gives outperform rating on PB Fintech, says core insurance business, protection picking up, high base for savings business
CLSA gives buy rating on ICICI Prudential, expects company to see industry growth levels with optionality of higher growth
CLSA gives buy rating on Star Health, says composite license & entry of general insurers into health indicates elevated competition
Jefferies gives buy rating on Amber Ent, estimates limited impact on company given its incremental diversification into components