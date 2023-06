SUMMARY Tuesday's top brokerage calls: MS overweight on Bharti Airtel, Jefferies suggests buying on Piramal Ent, CLSA gives buy rating on ICICI Prudential. Here is a look at more stocks on brokerage radar

1 / 6

MS gives overweight rating on Bharti Airtel, believes that there is a leadership team already in place to ensure business continuity

2 / 6

Jefferies gives buy rating on Piramal Ent, says management suggests provisions should stabilise as wholesale 1.0 stress has been recognised