Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860 on its shares while CLSA has a 'buy' call on Larsen & Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,350 on its shares.

1 / 4

Bharti Airtel | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company is witnessing consistent share gains and will likely to get benefit from premiumisation and BS deleverage.

2 / 4

Bharti Airtel | CLSA has a 'buy' call on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 930 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter performance for this fiscal year has left upside potential for it.

3 / 4

Larsen & Toubro | CS has an 'outperform' call on Larsen & Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,250 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company has a stronger traction on domestic execution.

4 / 4

Larsen & Toubro | CLSA has a 'buy' call on Larsen & Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,350 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's recent stock outperformance is likely to be supported by rise in infrastructure orders.