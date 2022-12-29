Bharti Airtel, KFin Tech, Tata Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 29

English
market News

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 29, 2022 4:05:47 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices on Thursday ended in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18191.00, 68.50 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61133.88, 223.60 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

Tata Power | Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd., the green energy arm of Tata Power Ltd, has received an order to set up a 255 MW hybrid power project in Karnataka. Its shares were ended 1 percent lower.

KFin Technologies Ltd | The shares of the financial services company KFin Tech made a flat debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Thursday i.e. December 29. On BSE, KFin Tech listed at Rs 369 apiece against the issue price of Rs 347 - Rs 366. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 367 apiece on NSE — a 0.3 percent premium to the issue price. Its shares ended nearly 0.6 percent lower on the NSE at Rs 363.85 apiece and 0.5 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 364 apiece.

Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel is planning to list its payments business, Airtel Payments Bank, newspaper reports cited top company officials. However, there was no timeline on the listing. Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 2.4 percent higher.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended nearly 10 percent higher.

Tata Motors | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 1.2 percent down.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd | The company bagged an order worth Rs 123 crore. Its stock ended 2.9 percent higher.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices, up nearly 1.1 percent. Shares of JSW Steel, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, JSL, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, ended nearly 1.1 percent 4.8 percent higher.

arrow down