Bharti Airtel, JSPL, Bank of Baroda and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on JSPL with a target of Rs 460 per share, while JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 230 per share

JSPL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on JSPL with a target of Rs 460 per share. It says its continued weak performance at subsidiaries is led by Australia.

IOC | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on IOC with a target of Rs 105 per share. It says quarterly profit was at a 10-year high.

LIC Housing Finance | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target of Rs 550 per share. It says home loan disbursements were muted and asset quality improved due to seasonability.

Bharti Airtel | JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 700 per share, It says the ARPU misses and capex remained elevated.

Bharti Airtel | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 860 per share. It says its strong 4G/postpaid net adds and lower subscriber churn quarter-on-quarter.

Bank of Baroda | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 230 per share. it says that over the last four quarters, the bank's profits have more than doubled, aided by moderating credit costs.

Bank of Baroda | Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained an 'add' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 200 per share. It says asset quality showed further improvement with gross and net NPL at decadal lows.