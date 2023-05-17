English
Bharti Airtel, JSPL, Bank of Baroda and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 9:21:45 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on JSPL with a target of Rs 460 per share, while JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 230 per share

JSPL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on JSPL with a target of Rs 460 per share. It says its continued weak performance at subsidiaries is led by Australia.

IOC | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on IOC with a target of Rs 105 per share. It says quarterly profit was at a 10-year high.

