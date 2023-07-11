Bharti Airtel, Concor and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Macquarie has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Concor with a target of Rs 620 per share, while CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 1,030 per share.

Bharti Airtel | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 1,030 per share. It says India's cloud market of $6 billion is likely to triple in five years to $17.8 billion.

ER&D Services | JPMorgan has maintained an underweight rating on all Persistent Systems, L&T Tech, KPIT Tech and Tata Elxsi. It believes the slowdown in ER&D spends is structural and not cyclical. It adds that the structural slowdown in spends makres the rpesent valuations super rich.

Concor | Macquarie has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Concor with a target of Rs 620 per share. It says the first quarter volume growth came in a tad weaker than expected.