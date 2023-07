SUMMARY Macquarie has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Concor with a target of Rs 620 per share, while CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 1,030 per share.

1 / 3

Bharti Airtel | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 1,030 per share. It says India's cloud market of $6 billion is likely to triple in five years to $17.8 billion.