1 / 7 Bajaj twins | Bajaj Finance & Bajaj Finserv reacted positively to the RBI Policy announcements on Wednesday. RBI's decision to allow linkage of credit cards with UPI also led Bajaj Finance's stock to move higher and it closed 1.25 percent higher on the BSE, while Bajaj Finserv's shares closed 0.8 percent up.



2 / 7 Deepak Nitrate | Reports suggested that the Gujarat government issued a closure notice to Deepak Nitrite's Nandesari unit over the recent fire incident. The company's stock closed 4.8 percent lower on the BSE..



3 / 7 Bharti Airtel | Nifty50's top loser, Bharti Airtel's shares closed almost 3 percent lower on the NSE.



4 / 7 Mahindra & Mahindra | The stock was fluctuating between losses and gains after the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank had raised key rates by 50 bps to 4.90 percent. The stock closed nearly 0.4 percent up on the BSE.



5 / 7 Nifty Realty stocks | Realty stocks welcomed RBI’s announcements as Governor Shaktikanta Das said the housing loan limit for urban cooperative banks has more than doubled to account for the rise in realty prices, whereas rural cooperative banks have been allowed to lend for residential housing. The realty stock index increased the most among sectoral indices on the NSE up 1.89 percent. The shares of Lodha, Sunteck Realty, Sobha Ltd, DLF, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties closed 1.5 to 4.9 percent up.



6 / 7 Titan | Among the top Nifty50 gainers, the company's shares closed nearly 1.4 percent up after sources said that TIDCO remained an investor in Titan as it had been for decades now..