SUMMARY CLSA recommends buying Bharti Airtel shares, HSBC has upgraded its rating on Torrent Pharma, Jefferies suggests buying Apollo Hospitals. Check out the top brokerage calls for June 1 here

1 / 5

CLSA gives buy rating on Bharti Airtel, says post-paid subscriber adds up threefold, 5G should accelerate gains

2 / 5

HSBC upgrades Torrent Pharma to buy rating from hold, raises target, says healthy performance in key markets like India and Brazil

3 / 5

'Indian companies have garnered $700 m Revlimid sales, expect future to be better. Expect sales totalling over $4 bn till January 2026 given high profitability,' says Investec on Pharma Companies

4 / 5

Jefferies give buy rating on Apollo Hospitals, says Revenue & EBITDA miss came on lower occupancy in hospitals divisions and higher losses in Apollo 24/7

5 / 5

Jefferies give buy rating on Prestige Estates, says strong launch pipeline in new locations should drive similar growth in FY24