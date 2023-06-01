SUMMARY
CLSA gives buy rating on Bharti Airtel, says post-paid subscriber adds up threefold, 5G should accelerate gains
HSBC upgrades Torrent Pharma to buy rating from hold, raises target, says healthy performance in key markets like India and Brazil
'Indian companies have garnered $700 m Revlimid sales, expect future to be better. Expect sales totalling over $4 bn till January 2026 given high profitability,' says Investec on Pharma Companies
Jefferies give buy rating on Apollo Hospitals, says Revenue & EBITDA miss came on lower occupancy in hospitals divisions and higher losses in Apollo 24/7
Jefferies give buy rating on Prestige Estates, says strong launch pipeline in new locations should drive similar growth in FY24