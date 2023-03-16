Bharat Petroleum, Zee Entertainment, Hindalco and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 16

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended in the green as the market snapped its five-day losing streak. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 16985.60, 13.45 points higher, and the BSE Sensex ended at 57634.84, 78.94 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Zee Entertainment | Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has agreed to repay dues owed to IndusInd Bank Ltd. as the company seeks to resolve insolvency proceedings initiated against it and inch closer to completing a merger with a Sony Group unit to create a $10 billion media giant, according to Bloomberg. Its shares ended nearly 9.3 percent higher.

Bharat Petroleum | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 6 percent higher.

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 2.6 percent. Shares of Welspun Corp, National Aluminium, Ratnamani, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, ended nearly 1.8 to 5.1 percent higher.

Samvardhana Motherson | CNBC-TV18 Newsbreak on Samvardhana Motherson Promoter Sumitomo Wiring Systems selling 3.4 percent stake in the company via block deals today, is confirmed. As per the information disclosed to exchanges, Sumitomo Wiring Systems has sold 3.4 percent stake through ‘bulk deal’ as part of global deleveraging strategy to fund partial debt prepayment of SWS group in the rising interest environment. Its stock ended nearly 10.9 percent lower.

Medplus Health Services Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 10.8 percent higher.