market News

Bharat Petroleum, Yes Bank, Asian Paints and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 12
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 12, 2022 4:31:16 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session flat. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18497.15, 0.55 points up and the BSE Sensex ended at 62130.57, 51.10 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

1 / 7

Yes Bank | Continuing its positive momentum from last week, Yes Bank Ltd shares jumped another 7.6 percent on Monday to hit a new 52-week-high level of Rs 21.20 apiece. The stock counter on Monday also saw 0.12 percent of the company’s equity exchanging hands in a block deal. Its stock ended nearly 6.9 percent higher.

2 / 7

Bharat Petroleum | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 3.1 percent up.

3 / 7

Macrotech Developers Ltd | Macrotech Developers Ltd, the real estate player operating under the brand name Lodha achieved its minimum public shareholding requirements post the closure of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue. The company managed to raise Rs 3,547 crore through the QIP issue, it said in the exchange filing. Its shares ended nearly 2.5 percent up.

4 / 7

PSP Projects Ltd | PSP Projects Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based multidisciplinary construction company, soared over 6 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced it has received multiple orders worth Rs 237 crore. Its stock ended 6.1 percent up.

5 / 7

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 1.4 percent. Shares of Central Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank, PSB ended 1 to 9.9 percent higher.

6 / 7

Asian Paints | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended nearly 1.9 percent down.

7 / 7

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 12.4 percent higher.

