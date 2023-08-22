Bharat Forge, GSPL, Cartrade Tech and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

homephotos Newsmarket NewsBharat Forge, GSPL, Cartrade Tech and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 1,157 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,200 per share.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 22, 2023 8:20:07 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Bharat Forge | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 1,157 per share. It says the company has the potential to become a leading defence exporter.

L&T Tech | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,200 per share. It says the company's margin may have a positive bias this fiscal compared to its estimate.

GSPL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on GSPL with a target of Rs 265 per share, from the previous target of Rs 319 per share. It says the company's muted and volatile volume growth is what keeps it 'underweight'.

Cartrade Tech | CIti has maintained a 'buy' rating on Cartrade Tech with a target of Rs 624 per share. It says its classifieds business appears attractive, the C2B business has its task cut out.

Cartrade Tech | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Cartrade Tech with a target of Rs 678 per share. It says the company's near-term financials may remain depressed on account of transition costs and losses in C2B.

