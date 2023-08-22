Bharat Forge, GSPL, Cartrade Tech and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

1 / 5

Bharat Forge | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 1,157 per share. It says the company has the potential to become a leading defence exporter.

L&T Tech | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,200 per share. It says the company's margin may have a positive bias this fiscal compared to its estimate.

GSPL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on GSPL with a target of Rs 265 per share, from the previous target of Rs 319 per share. It says the company's muted and volatile volume growth is what keeps it 'underweight'.

Cartrade Tech | CIti has maintained a 'buy' rating on Cartrade Tech with a target of Rs 624 per share. It says its classifieds business appears attractive, the C2B business has its task cut out.

