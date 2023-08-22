CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsBharat Forge, GSPL, Cartrade Tech and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Bharat Forge, GSPL, Cartrade Tech and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 1,157 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,200 per share.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 22, 2023 8:20:07 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Bharat Forge, GSPL, Cartrade Tech and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5

Bharat Forge | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 1,157 per share. It says the company has the potential to become a leading defence exporter.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5

L&T Tech | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,200 per share. It says the company's margin may have a positive bias this fiscal compared to its estimate.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5

GSPL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on GSPL with a target of Rs 265 per share, from the previous target of Rs 319 per share. It says the company's muted and volatile volume growth is what keeps it 'underweight'.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 5

Cartrade Tech | CIti has maintained a 'buy' rating on Cartrade Tech with a target of Rs 624 per share. It says its classifieds business appears attractive, the C2B business has its task cut out.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 5

Cartrade Tech | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Cartrade Tech with a target of Rs 678 per share. It says the company's near-term financials may remain depressed on account of transition costs and losses in C2B.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X