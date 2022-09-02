Homephotos newsmarket news

Friday's top brokerage calls: Bharat Electronics, Aurobindo, SBI Cards and BHEL

Friday's top brokerage calls: Bharat Electronics, Aurobindo, SBI Cards and BHEL

Citi maintains a buy on the shares of Bharat Electronics with a revised target price of Rs 356, while Nomura maintains neutral on the shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals with a target price of Rs 65. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

Citi on Bharat Electronics | Citi maintains a buy on the shares of Bharat Electronics with a revised target price of Rs 356. FY23 prospects healthy with company reiterating 15 percent revenue growth and 21-23 percent margin target.

Citi on Aurobindo | Citi maintains a buy on the shares of Aurobindo with a target price of Rs 730. Potential approvals in injectables a key catalyst too.

Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards | Morgan Stanley maintains overweight on the shares of SBI Cards with a target price of Rs 1,100. Cashback a strong tactical move to reduce dependence on partners, according to the brokerage.

Nomura on BHEL | Nomura maintains neutral on the shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals with a target price of Rs 65. Cut FY23 EPS estimate by 15 percent to factor in margin pressure.

