    photos News

    Friday's top brokerage calls: Bharat Electronics, Aurobindo, SBI Cards and BHEL

    CNBCTV18.com

    SUMMARY

    Citi maintains a buy on the shares of Bharat Electronics with a revised target price of Rs 356, while Nomura maintains neutral on the shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals with a target price of Rs 65. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

    Citi on Bharat Electronics | Citi maintains a buy on the shares of Bharat Electronics with a revised target price of Rs 356. FY23 prospects healthy with company reiterating 15 percent revenue growth and 21-23 percent margin target.

    Citi on Aurobindo | Citi maintains a buy on the shares of Aurobindo with a target price of Rs 730. Potential approvals in injectables a key catalyst too.

    Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards | Morgan Stanley maintains overweight on the shares of SBI Cards with a target price of Rs 1,100. Cashback a strong tactical move to reduce dependence on partners, according to the brokerage.

    Nomura on BHEL | Nomura maintains neutral on the shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals with a target price of Rs 65. Cut FY23 EPS estimate by 15 percent to factor in margin pressure.

    Nikkei, Hang Seng struggle ahead of US job report

    Trade setup for Sept 2: Nifty50 may stay rangebound for now with a bounce possible at 17,350

