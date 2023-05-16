Berger Paints, Cipla, Zomato and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
IGL | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on IGL with a target of Rs 600. It says even though it reported a weak fourth quarter, margin should improve from the next quarter.
ICICI Bank | Golman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. It says significant provisioning buffers allows the bank to take a measure risk approach.
Berger Paints | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Berger Paints with a target of Rs 611 per share. It says the company missed the fourth quarter estimates, however decorative market share gains, strong gross margin recovery are positives.
Cipla | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Cipla, with a target of Rs 1,149 per share, from the previous target of Rs 1,336 per share. It says FDA issues at manufacturing sites have delayed key product launches by 12 months.
Polycab | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Polycab, with a target of Rs 2,947 per share. it says management continues to guide for EBITDA margin of 11 to 13 percent.
Polycab | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Polycab, with a target of Rs 4,290 per share. It says the company posted its highest-ever sales and PAT in FY23.
Max Financial | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Max Financial with a target of Rs 800 per share. It says that for the fourth quarter, the margin compression was steep due to high base and rise in share of high-ticket policies.
Max Financial | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Max Financial with a target of Rs 945 per share. It says the fourth quarter margin was at its peak.
Zomato | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 80 per share. it says it wouldn't be immediately worried about users moving to ONDC.