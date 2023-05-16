Berger Paints, Cipla, Zomato and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Berger Paints with a target of Rs 611 per share, while UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 80 per share.

1 / 9

IGL | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on IGL with a target of Rs 600. It says even though it reported a weak fourth quarter, margin should improve from the next quarter.

2 / 9

ICICI Bank | Golman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. It says significant provisioning buffers allows the bank to take a measure risk approach.

3 / 9

Berger Paints | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Berger Paints with a target of Rs 611 per share. It says the company missed the fourth quarter estimates, however decorative market share gains, strong gross margin recovery are positives.

4 / 9

Cipla | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Cipla, with a target of Rs 1,149 per share, from the previous target of Rs 1,336 per share. It says FDA issues at manufacturing sites have delayed key product launches by 12 months.

5 / 9

Polycab | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Polycab, with a target of Rs 2,947 per share. it says management continues to guide for EBITDA margin of 11 to 13 percent.

6 / 9

Polycab | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Polycab, with a target of Rs 4,290 per share. It says the company posted its highest-ever sales and PAT in FY23.

7 / 9

Max Financial | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Max Financial with a target of Rs 800 per share. It says that for the fourth quarter, the margin compression was steep due to high base and rise in share of high-ticket policies.

8 / 9

Max Financial | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Max Financial with a target of Rs 945 per share. It says the fourth quarter margin was at its peak.

9 / 9

Zomato | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 80 per share. it says it wouldn't be immediately worried about users moving to ONDC.