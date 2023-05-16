Berger Paints, Cipla, Zomato and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Berger Paints with a target of Rs 611 per share, while UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 80 per share.

IGL | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on IGL with a target of Rs 600. It says even though it reported a weak fourth quarter, margin should improve from the next quarter.

ICICI Bank | Golman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,100 per share. It says significant provisioning buffers allows the bank to take a measure risk approach.