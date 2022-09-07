Wednesday's top brokerage calls: BEL, HAL, Bajaj Auto and Coal India

SUMMARY CLSA gives 'outperform' call on the shares of Bajaj Auto with a revised target price of Rs 4,343 while Morgan Stanley gives 'overweight' call on the shares of BEL with a revised target price of Rs 373.

Morgan Stanley on Banks | Morgan Stanley has raised the target price of ICICI Bank to Rs 1,225 and Federal Bank to Rs 155.

Morgan Stanley on Defence Companies | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of BEL with a revised target price of Rs 373. Similarly, it also has an 'overweight' call on shares of HAL with a revised target price of Rs 3,024

CLSA on Bajaj Auto | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Bajaj Auto with a revised target price of Rs 4,343.

JPMorgan on Coal India | JPMorgan has an 'outweight' call on the shares of Coal India with a revised target price of Rs 285