Homephotos newsmarket news

BEL, Crompton and SBI Card: Friday's top brokerage calls

BEL, Crompton and SBI Card: Friday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on BEL, Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on SBI Card. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

1 / 4

Morgan Stanley on BEL | Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on BEL with a target price of Rs 124 apiece. The brokerage house said the company has launced indigenously developed Li-ion LFP cell.

2 / 4

Credit Suisse on Crompton | Credit Suisse gives outperform rating on Crompton. The brokerage house says that the key risk is margin dilution from investments and competitive pressures.

3 / 4

Nomura on Crompton | Nomura gives buy rating on Crompton with the target at Rs 456. The brokerage house said that the company lowered EBITDA margin estimate by 84/14/13 bps.

4 / 4

Morgan Stanley on SBI Card | Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on SBI Card with a target price of Rs 1,100. The brokerage house says PAT miss driven by higher costs due to higher gross card acquisition.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today

Next Article

Trade setup for Oct 28: As Nifty enters November F&O series, more upside on the cards as long as it holds 17,625

arrow down