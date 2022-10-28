BEL, Crompton and SBI Card: Friday's top brokerage calls

Morgan Stanley on BEL | Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on BEL with a target price of Rs 124 apiece. The brokerage house said the company has launced indigenously developed Li-ion LFP cell.

Credit Suisse on Crompton | Credit Suisse gives outperform rating on Crompton. The brokerage house says that the key risk is margin dilution from investments and competitive pressures.

Nomura on Crompton | Nomura gives buy rating on Crompton with the target at Rs 456. The brokerage house said that the company lowered EBITDA margin estimate by 84/14/13 bps.

Morgan Stanley on SBI Card | Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on SBI Card with a target price of Rs 1,100. The brokerage house says PAT miss driven by higher costs due to higher gross card acquisition.