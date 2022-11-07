Bank of Baroda, SBI, Cummins India: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 195 on its shares while Macquarie has an 'buy' call on Cummins India with a target price of Rs 1,100 on its shares.

1 / 4

Bank of Baroda | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 195 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, lower credit costs and higher margin is the driving force behind company's Return-on-Assets Ratio (RoA) of one percent.

2 / 4

State Bank of India | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on State Bank of India with a target price of Rs 715 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, company's Q2 growth is strong from all rounds and that it expects further improvement in margin.

3 / 4

State Bank of India | Nomura has a 'buy' call on State Bank of India with a target price of Rs 690 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, company's Net Interest Margin (NIM) is on similar levels to its peer banks, and it expects the bank to deliver 15 percent Return on Equity (ROE) between FY23 to FY25.

4 / 4

Cummins India | Macquarie has a 'buy' call on Cummins India with a target price of Rs 1,100 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, company reported an all-round beat in Q2 with its revenue is 8 percent ahead of estimates.