    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Bandhan Bank, ICICI Lombard, SRF and Apollo Tyres
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of SRF with a target price of Rs 2,757 while, Jefferies maintains 'buy' on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,620. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

    Jefferies on Bandhan Bank | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Bandhan Bank at a target price for Rs 400. The brokerage house says that the ability to claim government guarantees in Q3 & Q1FY24 should limit loss to bank.

    Jefferies on ICICI Lombard | Jefferies maintains a 'buy' rating on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,620. The brokerage house says that the company has outperformed private peers on premium growth.

    Morgan Stanley on SRF | MS maintains 'overweight' on the shares of SRF with a target price of Rs 2,757. The brokerage house says that investor meet showcased ambitious capex plan geared towards chemicals.

    Morgan Stanley on Apollo Tyres | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on shares of Apollo Tyres at a target prie of Rs 329. The brokrerage expects consolidated RoE to rise from 6 percent in FY22 to 11 percent in FY25.

