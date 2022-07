1 / 8 IT stocks | The Nifty IT index fell the most among sectoral indices, down 2.8 percent. The shares of TCS, Tech Mahindra, Coforge, HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, MindTree, L&T Technology Services Limited and MPhasis closed 1.5 to 6.3 percent lower.



2 / 8 Bajaj Auto Ltd | The company's quarterly earnings were above Street estimates. The firm said the chip situation improved in the latter part of the quarter as new supply sources were developed. However, its stock closed 2.3 percent lower on the BSE amid overall market weakness.



3 / 8 Bajaj Finserv | Shares of Bajaj Finserv jumped about 7 percent on Tuesday after it said the board of directors would consider the proposal for a stock split of the company's equity shares on July 28. Nifty50's top gainer, its stock closed 5.3 percent higher on the NSE.



4 / 8 Asian Paints | The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,036 crore, above Street estimates of around Rs 870 crore. Its stock closed flat at Rs 3,107 per share on the BSE.



5 / 8 Zomato Ltd | Zomato shares fell as much as 7.3 percent in early trade on Tuesday, hitting a fresh all-time low of Rs 44.1 as the one-year lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders ended on July 23. Its shares closed 12.5 percent lower.



6 / 8 Tata Steel Ltd | Shares of Tata Steel rose more than a percent on Tuesday, reacting to higher-than-expected earnings on all fronts. However, the stock erased early gains and slipped into negative territory soon after. Its stock closed nearly 1.2 percent lower on the BSE.



7 / 8 Axis Bank | Axis Bank shares were under pressure amid overall weakness in the market on Tuesday, a day after the private sector staged a strong quarterly performance, but analysts were wary of slowing business momentum. Its stock closed 3 percent lower on the BSE.