Bajaj Finserv, PSB, Britannia and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 30

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 30, 2022 2:30:55 PM IST (Published)

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red on Fridya. The NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex were trading 0.1 percent lower each around 1.55pm.

1 / 6

Craftsman Automation Ltd | Craftsman Automation Ltd., a leading engineering firm engaged in the manufacturing of precision components, on Thursday announced that it is set to acquire a 76 percent stake in auto parts maker Dr Axion India Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 375 crore. Its shares were trading 9.2 percent higher around 1.40pm.

2 / 6

Bajaj Twins | The top Nifty50 gainers around 1.40pm, shares of Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were trading 2.8 and 2.2 percent up, respectively.

3 / 6

HG Infra Engineering Ltd | HG Infra Engineering Ltd. surged as much as 8 percent to Rs 624 on the BSE in morning trade on Friday after the company announced receiving a letter of award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project in Haryana. Its shares were nearly 5.9 percent higher around 1.40pm.

4 / 6

New India Assurance Company Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer around 1.40pm, its shares were trading 9.7 percent higher.

5 / 6

Bank stocks | The Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most among sectoral indices around 1.45pm, up nearly 1.4 percent. Shares of  Indian Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank, Union Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, PSB, were trading 1.7 to 4 percent higher.

6 / 6

FMCG stocks | In order to ensure there was enough domestic supply, Indonesia would tighten export regulations for palm oil starting January 1 by allowing fewer exports outside for each tonne sold domestically, a government official said on Friday, according to news agency Reuters. Shares of Godrej Consumer Products, Britannia, Nestle India were trading 0.7 to 1 percent lower around 1.50pm. ''

