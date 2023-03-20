Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, HUL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 20

homephotos Newsmarket NewsBajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, HUL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 20

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 20, 2023 4:17:32 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 16988.40, 111.65 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 57628.95, 360.95 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

1 / 5

Bajaj Finserv | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 4.2 percent lower.

2 / 5

Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index fell the most among sectoral indices, down nearly 2.4 percent. Shares of JSW Steel, Vedanta, Ratnamani, Welspun Corp, SAIL, Jindal Steel, JSL, Tata Steel, Hindalc, Hindustan Copper, Adani Enterprises, National Aluminium Company Ltd, ended nearly 1.1 to 4 percent lower.

3 / 5

Hindustan Unilever Limited | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 2.5 percent higher.

4 / 5

Reliance Industries | Shares of Reliance Industries struck another 52-week low of Rs 2,183 during Monday's trading session. The stock was down for the eighth straight day, its longest losing streak since December 2014. However, Jefferies reiterated its buy recommendation on Reliance Industries with a price target of Rs 3,100. The price target has a potential upside of 39 percent from current levels. Its shares ended nearly 1 percent lower.

5 / 5

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended nearly 6.6 percent lower.

