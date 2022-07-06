[caption id="attachment_14043052" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] MS on Bajaj Finance | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 8,000. The brokerage house notes that Bajaj Finance reported a healthy core assets under management growth, and highest ever customer acquisition.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14043042" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Bernstein on Bajaj Finance | Bernstein maintains 'outperform' on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a revised target price of Rs 9,440. The brokerage house notes that detailed updates about digital transformation and asset quality key to monitor.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14043032" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CS on Apollo Hospitals | Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' on the shares of Apollo Hospitals with a target price of Rs 4,350. Market share gain should be positive for the stock according to the brokerage.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14043022" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] CLSA on Marico | CLSA maintains 'underperform' on the shares of Marico with a target price of Rs 530. The brokerage house notes that the gross margin is likely to see a year-on-year recovery but should stay flat quarter-on-quarter.[/caption]