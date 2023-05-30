Bajaj Finance, ICICI Lombard, Aurobindo Pharma and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,500 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Balkrishna Industries with a target of Rs 2,100 per share.

Bajaj Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,500 per share. It says it has updated risk reward for the company and also rolled forward its scenario valuation by six months to March 2024.

ICICI Lombard | Investec has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,570 per share. It says ICICI Bank board has approved to increase stake above 50 percent in the company.

Amber Enterprises | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Amber Enterprises with a target of Rs 3,120 per share. It says that the domestic AC industry is likely poised for a multi-year growth.

Aurobindo Pharma | DAM Capital has maintained a 'buy' rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target of Rs 809 per share. It says the company staged a strong comeback in the second half of FY23, underlining robustness of the business model.

Balkrishna Industries | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Balkrishna Industries with a target of Rs 2,100 per share. It says the company's fourth quarter revenue was ahead but EBITDA margin missed estimates.

India Steel | Nomura says India HRC prices fell, but remain at a premium to import prices from China. It adds that average HRC spreads in India are up modestly because of low coking coal prices.

India Healthcare | Nomura says US generics pricing environment remains challenging, despite some moderation It adds that the companies are constructive on growth and EBITDA margin for FY24 and they are also exploring inorganic opportunities.

India Utilities | Morgan Stanley says transmission utilities have lower gestation and construction risks. It adds that the rate of depreciation could be specified considering a loan tenure of 15 years.

Reliance Industries | Morgan Stanley says Reliance Industries' energy vertical is key to keeping the net debt/EBTIDA below one.

Paint companies | Morgan Stanley says paint companies are optimistic on near-term demand and margin outlooks. It adds that the fourth quarter witnessed a sequential improvement in topline growth and gross margin recovered.