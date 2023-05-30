Bajaj Finance, ICICI Lombard, Aurobindo Pharma and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,500 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Balkrishna Industries with a target of Rs 2,100 per share.

Bajaj Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,500 per share. It says it has updated risk reward for the company and also rolled forward its scenario valuation by six months to March 2024.

ICICI Lombard | Investec has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Lombard with a target of Rs 1,570 per share. It says ICICI Bank board has approved to increase stake above 50 percent in the company.