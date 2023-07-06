Bajaj Auto, Marico and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,500 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Marico with a target of Rs 611 per share.

Bajaj Auto | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,500 per share. It says new product and platform events, EV ecosystem investment updates are catalysts.

Bajaj Auto | CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,659 per share. It says to remain cautious of increasing lacklustre recovery in entry level segment.

Bajaj Auto | Jefferies has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 5,500, from the previous target of Rs 5,100 per share. It says it expects the company's volume and EPS to grow at a 15 percent and 23 percent CAGR, respectively, over FY23-25.

Marico | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Marico with a target of Rs 611 per share. It says the expectations are for margin improvements to continue.

Godrej Consumer Products | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target of Rs 1,099 per share. It says its first quarter will have an exceptional stamp duty expense related to Raymond's transaction.

Bajaj Auto | Morgan Stanley has initiated an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 5,063 per share. It says the stock remains preferred in two-wheeler segment.