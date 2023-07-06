Bajaj Auto, Marico and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,500 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Marico with a target of Rs 611 per share.

Bajaj Auto | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,500 per share. It says new product and platform events, EV ecosystem investment updates are catalysts.

Bajaj Auto | CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,659 per share. It says to remain cautious of increasing lacklustre recovery in entry level segment.