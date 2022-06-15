

1 / 4 Jefferies on GAIL | The brokerage firm maintains a 'buy' on the shares of GAIL with a target price of Rs 180. It, however, noted that the fire incident at US-based Freeport LNG Terminal has cut 10 percent of Europe's LNG import volume. Jefferies also added that the incident is a tailwind to GAIL's trading and petrochemical profitability in FY23E.



2 / 4 CLSA on IPL Rights | CLSA noted that a 15 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in advertising revenue is needed in next five years to equate to Disney Star's bid of Rs 23,575 crore while 57 percent CAGR advertising revenue is needed to equate to Viacom 18's bid of Rs 23,758.



3 / 4 UBS on Bajaj Auto | The company has deferred share buybacks. The firm reduced FY23 domestic 2 wheeler growth forecast to 14 percent from 16 percent and FY23/FY24E EBITDA by 3 percent/5 percent.