1 / 6 eMudhra Ltd | Shares of eMudhra debuted in the secondary market at a premium over its issue price on Wednesday. The stock opened at Rs 271 apiece on BSE, a premium of Rs 15 or 5.9 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range. It closed at Rs 258.85 per share, down 4.48 percent on the BSE.



2 / 6 Bata India | The Bata India stock closed 1.46 percent lower, after reports of about 3.6 million shares, representing nearly 3 percent stake in the company, changed hands via a block deal.



3 / 6 JSW Steel | Nifty50's top gainer, JSW Steel's shares closed 3.56 percent higher.



4 / 6 Auto stocks | The Street reacted mostly negatively to auto companies during the day as they posted their May sales numbers. While Bajaj Auto was the top Nifty50 loser, Mahindra & Mahindra was among the top Nifty50 gainers. Shares of both companies closed 3.6 percent down and 1.2 percent up, respectively. However, shares of Tata Motors, TVS Motors and Ashok Leyland closed 0.2 to 1.8 percent up on the BSE, while Maruti Suzuki's stock closed 0.41 percent lower.



5 / 6 Natco Pharma | The company announced the launch of Sorafenib tablets for the treatment of late-stage kidney Cancer in the US market. Its shares closed 2.75 percent higher on the BSE.