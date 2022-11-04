Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, HPCL: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Nomura has an 'buy' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,020 on its shares while CLSA has an 'outperform' call on HPCL with a revised target price of Rs 235 on its shares.

Axis Bank | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,020 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the management of the company is upbeat on balance sheet transition and reiterated its long-term guidance of sustaining 3.8 percent Net interest margin (NIM)

Larsen and Toubro | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,425 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's manufacturing prospects, and disinvestment visibility are strengthening.

Hero Motocorp | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3000 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter EBITDA fell 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) and volumes fell by one percent year-on-year (YoY).

HPCL | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on HPCL with a revised target price of Rs 235 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's net loss is at 32 percent due to large marketing losses. The brokerage however added that the compensation from the government has limited the losses.