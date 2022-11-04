Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, HPCL: Friday's top brokerage calls

    Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, HPCL: Friday's top brokerage calls

    Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, HPCL: Friday's top brokerage calls
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Nomura has an 'buy' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,020 on its shares while CLSA has an 'outperform' call on HPCL with a revised target price of Rs 235 on its shares.

    1 / 4

    Axis Bank | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,020 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the management of the company is upbeat on balance sheet transition and reiterated its long-term guidance of sustaining 3.8 percent Net interest margin (NIM)

    2 / 4

    Larsen and Toubro | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,425 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's manufacturing prospects, and disinvestment visibility are strengthening.

    3 / 4

    Hero Motocorp | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3000 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter EBITDA fell 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) and volumes fell by one percent year-on-year (YoY).

    4 / 4

    HPCL | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on HPCL with a revised target price of Rs 235 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's net loss is at 32 percent due to large marketing losses. The brokerage however added that the compensation from the government has limited the losses.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Oil prices drop as demand fears dominate

    Next Article

    Titan Earnings Preview: Strong sales may aid profit, margin likely to be flat

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng