Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsmarket News

Monday's top brokerage calls: Avenue Supermart and Tata Consultancy Services

View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: Avenue Supermart and Tata Consultancy Services

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Monday's top brokerage calls: Avenue Supermart and Tata Consultancy Services

Jefferies maintain a 'hold' on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 3,900, while JPMorgan maintains 'underweight' on the shares of TCS with a target price of Rs 2,800. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More