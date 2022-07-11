[caption id="attachment_14091112" align="aligncenter" width="951"] Jefferies on Avenue Supermart | Jefferies maintains a 'hold' on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 3,900. The brokerage house noted a Q1 EBITDA beat on better gross margin.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14091082" align="aligncenter" width="943"] MS on Avenue Supermart | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 4,322. The brokerage house says that the demand outlook is improving, as normalcy sets in.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14091092" align="alignnone" width="952"] Credit Suisse on Tata Consultancy Services | Credit Suisse downgraded the rating on the shares of TCS to 'neutral' with a revised target of Rs 3,275. The brokerage firm said that Q1 revenue in-line with miss on margin.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14091102" align="aligncenter" width="954"] JPMorgan on Tata Consultancy Services | JPMorgan maintains an 'underweight' on the shares of TCS with a target price of Rs 2,800. The brokerage house says that revenue headwinds in H2 is expected as macro concerns materialise.[/caption]