

Jefferies on Avenue Supermart | Jefferies maintains a 'hold' on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 3,900. The brokerage house noted a Q1 EBITDA beat on better gross margin.



MS on Avenue Supermart | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 4,322. The brokerage house says that the demand outlook is improving, as normalcy sets in.



Credit Suisse on Tata Consultancy Services | Credit Suisse downgraded the rating on the shares of TCS to 'neutral' with a revised target of Rs 3,275. The brokerage firm said that Q1 revenue in-line with miss on margin.