Asian Paints, Delta Corp, Coal India and more: Key stocks that moved the most on October 12

SUMMARY The market surged in the second half of the session to close at the day's high. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17123.60, 140.05 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 57625.91, 478.59 points up . Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd | Nifty50's top gainer, its stock ended 3.5 percent higher.

Delta Corp Ltd | The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 68.25 crore in the September quarter ended September 2022 as against a net loss of Rs 22.57 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, signifying a growth of 402.39 percent. Its stock opened with a gain of 2.32 percent and touched n intraday high of Rs 223.2 and then started falling, sliding over 4 percent. However, its stock ended 0.05 percent up at Rs 217.55 apiece.

Marksans Pharma Ltd | Shares of global drugmaker Marksans Pharma gained as much as 12 percent in early trading on Wednesday after the company announced plans to double its manufacturing footprint to bolster growth. The company made this announcement minutes before the market closing on Tuesday. Its stock ended nearly 3.8 percent up.

Raymond Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended nearly 14.5 percent higher.

Coal India Ltd | Coal India is set to sign MoUs with BHEL, IOCL and GAIL to set up coal gasification projects. Its stock ended nearly 3 percent up.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd | L&T Financial Holdings shares rose on Wednesday after capital market regulator SEBI cleared a proposed sale of the company's subsidiary, L&T Investment Management, to HSBC Asset Management (India). Its stock ended 4 percent higher.

Asian Paints | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 1.5 percent down.