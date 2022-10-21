    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Asian Paints, Axis Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance: Friday's top brokerage calls

    Asian Paints, Axis Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance: Friday's top brokerage calls

    Asian Paints, Axis Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance: Friday's top brokerage calls
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Morgan Stanly has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 2,674 while JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ITC with a target price of Rs 380.

    Asian Paints | Morgan Stanly has an 'underweight' call on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 2,674 on its shares. The brokerage reasons that the Q2 earnings of the company missed its estimates.

    Axis Bank | Morgan Stanly has an 'overweight' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares. According to the brokerage, the Q2 profit of the company is 21 percent above its estimates.

    Bajaj Finance | Credit Suisse has a 'neutral' stance on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 7,700. The brokerage said the company is marginally up against expectations. It expects the growth of the company to remain strong with a decline in its net interest margin (NIM).

    ITC | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ITC with a target price of Rs 380. The brokerage says that the company has witnessed strong Q2 results across divisions and cigarette volumes are also trending up. However, according to the brokerage, any adverse regulatory change or tax hike remains a challenge for the company.

